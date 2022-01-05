Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing nice temperatures and sunshine yesterday, today will be much more cloudy, as a weak cold front pushes in from the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon, with highs in the upper-40s thanks to southwesterly winds. However, those winds will come in at 10-20 mph, so it will feel slightly cooler today. Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy, with SW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s, so it will be cool tonight. Overall, expect a mild day and a chilly, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, a cold air mass behind the cold front keeps skies mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, so it will be a cold afternoon. At around 5 PM, a batch of snowfall, from a low-pressure system to the southwest of NCWV, starts pushing into NCWV. This snowfall then increases as we move into the evening hours, becoming more widespread during that time. As we transition into the overnight hours, the snow might let up a little bit, but it won’t be until at least 7 AM Friday morning that most of the snow will push east. We’ll likely see over 2-3″ of snow in the lowlands, and well over 5″ in the mountainous areas of NCWV. Because of this, the National Weather Service in Charleston has placed Winter Storm Watches for most of NCWV from midday tomorrow to Friday morning. Make sure to have plans in place just in case something happens, and if you have to travel, give yourself extra time on the roads and have supplies in your car. By the afternoon, the system is gone, and we’re left with highs in the mid-20s and cloudy skies. We then dip into the teens overnight into Saturday morning, before warming up into the mid-40s by the afternoon. We also stay dry until Sunday morning, when rain pushes into NCWV. In short, the latter half of this week will be cold, with plenty of snow, and the weekend will be mild.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some sunshine in the evening hours. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph. This will make temperatures, which will be in the upper-40s, feel cooler. Overall, not too bad of an afternoon. High: 49.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with breezy WSW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, with wind chills even lower still. Overall, a dry but cold night. Low: 22.

Thursday: We start with cloudy skies and cold temperatures, with highs in the low-30s expected. Then after 6 PM, snow showers start pushing into NCWV. These snow showers become heaviest during the overnight hours, and we’ll likely see between 2″ to 4″ in the lowlands and over 4″ in the mountains. Because of this, Winter Storm Watches will be in effect tomorrow. Make sure to have plans in place just in case something happens, and be careful when traveling at night. High: 32.

Friday: Snow showers last until about 6 AM, then we’re left with much colder temperatures, with highs in the mid-20s, and cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph will make those temperatures feel more like the teens. In short, expect a cold, gray afternoon. High: 24.

