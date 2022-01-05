Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 4nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We started off the day chilly, with many of us in the teens. The day turned out nice with temperatures in the mid to lower 40′s. Clouds will be moving in tomorrow as a dry cold front moves through. No precipitation will be seen, just cooling off after the front passes. But on Thursday, we are going to see our next winter storm. Starting late afternoon, snow will move in from the south. No rain is expected since we’ll already be cool enough. Heavy snow will be expected at times throughout the entire region. Snow will linger through Friday afternoon in the mountains. Snowfall totals are still in question, but we could be seeing 2 inches in the lowlands, and anywhere from 3 to 4+ inches in the mountains. Saturday will start very cold, with some of us in the single digits, but will warm up nicely in the afternoon. Unfortunately, Sunday is looking like a washout, as another front moves in

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy: High 49

Thursday: Mostly cloudy then snow beginning late afternoon: High 32

Friday: Morning snow and cloudy: High 27

