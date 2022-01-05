Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 5th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! It was a beautiful day but a bit windy. And this is just before we get the biggest dumping of snow of the season. Winter alerts have been issued for the entire state, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Monongalia, Marion, and Preston county starting tomorrow morning, with snow expected to be 3-5″. For the rest of our viewing region, a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tomorrow morning as well, and the snow totals could be anywhere from 4-8″. Currently, the system that we’re watching is in Colorado. It will quickly move southeast into Alabama, and then even though the low will be well south of us, snow will start moving into our area by 2 pm. By 6 pm our entire area will be seeing moderate to heavy snow. The first area to start to see the snow ease early Friday morning will be Ritchie and Doddridge counties, then through the morning, the I79 corridor will begin to ease, but the mountain areas will continue to see snow all the way through the early afternoon. Any snow that falls will be with us because our temperatures will stay below freezing until midday on Saturday. Saturday morning temperatures will be the lowest,t for some of us, not only for the year but also for this winter season.

The next weather system after that will be a wet one arriving. It could make conditions a little messy as it falls on existing snow. But then our big problem will be once that system moves through, temperatures plummet again to the teens and lower 20′s on Monday. That rain and slush will refreeze, making Monday’s commute a bit dangerous.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 24

Thursday: Heavy snow begins in the afternoon: High 34

Friday: A chilly start with now tapering off in the early morning: High 25

Saturday: Coldest morning of the season for many but warming nicely with plenty of sunshine: High 42

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.