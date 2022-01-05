Advertisement

Lincoln secures second home win in 45-38 victory over Elkins

Cougars score 35 points in second half
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln came into Tuesday night’s contest with Elkins looking for a second home victory, and they got it in a 45-38 win.

The Tigers’ Jaylen Florence put up three consecutive three-point shots to carry Elkins to an 11-10 halftime lead, but Lincoln took control in the second half, outscoring Elkins 35-27.

Lincoln moves to 3-5 on the season, Elkins to 4-6.

