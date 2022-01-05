Advertisement

Mark Frank Leavitt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022
Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating when Mark Frank Leavitt, 58, of Weston passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, January 2, 2022 following an extended illness. Mark was born in Buckhannon on March 20, 1963, a son of the late Donald Lee and Helen Fay Murphy Leavitt. Forever cherishing their memories of Mark are his children: Eric Brown and Tiffany Tomorrow; granddaughter, Raven Brown; six siblings: Dorothy Skinner, Virginia Lake, Kay Henline, Donald Leavitt Jr., Donna Leavitt, Sandra Bowman, and David Leavitt; several nieces and nephews; and special nephew, Jodi “Pup” Skinner. Mark work for several years in the Oil and Gas Industry for companies such as Union Drilling and later Blue Dot. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.  His easygoing and upbeat demeanor showed his loved ones to live life to the fullest. Mark’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.  A Gathering for Family and Friends will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mark Frank Leavitt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

