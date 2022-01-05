Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a knife, officers said.

Officers said they received a call Monday afternoon that a man had stabbed a woman.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the woman bleeding from the neck and were told that the man, Ryan McLeod, 40, was last seen running towards downtown, according to a criminal complaint.

Meanwhile, officers said they received a call about a man, who was later determined to be McLeod, covered in blood hitting the caller’s vehicle.

Officers said they saw drops of blood leading up to the door and a bloody knife in the alley leading to the home in addition to blood inside the house leading upstairs.

The report says McLeod was detained at the scene where he was hitting another vehicle, and he matched a photo on a drivers license found at the scene of the stabbing.

McLeod has been charged with malicious assault.

