National Science Foundation awards $880K for WVa projects

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va.. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

The awards total $889,849 and were announced Tuesday by the state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

The individual awards include $749,693 to Fairmont State for a project to support low-income undergraduate students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines; $90,156 to West Virginia University for a project to enhance understanding, modeling and forecasting of variations in the upper atmosphere; and $50,000 to WVU to develop a health care patient scheduling system to predict patient no-shows.

