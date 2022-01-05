Advertisement

North Marion remains undefeated, moves to 6-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur

Huskies held to 48 points, lowest total all season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion sits at 6-0 on the season after Tuesday’s 48-41 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Head coach Mike Parrish noted there are multiple areas needing improvement after the win, but the fight the girls put in to win is what they need to reproduce throughout this season.

Olivia Toland and Emma Freels led the team in scoring with 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Huskies are scheduled to face Elkins at home Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Rebekah Rupert
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert
Ritchie County boys' basketball
Ritchie County drops LKC matchup at Williamstown, 60-49
University boys' basketball
University falls on the road to Parkersburg South, 89-72
Lincoln girls' basketball
Lincoln secures second home win in 45-38 victory over Elkins