North Marion remains undefeated, moves to 6-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion sits at 6-0 on the season after Tuesday’s 48-41 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Head coach Mike Parrish noted there are multiple areas needing improvement after the win, but the fight the girls put in to win is what they need to reproduce throughout this season.

Olivia Toland and Emma Freels led the team in scoring with 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Huskies are scheduled to face Elkins at home Thursday.

