Preston County man arrested on obstructing an officer charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man allegedly said he was asleep as officers used noise flash diversion devices to serve an active warrant, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a home Abraham Brandes was said to have been seen outside of shortly before their arrival to serve an active arrest warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandes, 31, of Terra Alta, refused to answer the door, leading officers to make a forced entry into the home based on the arrest warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said that during the timeframe of attempting to serve the warrant, several phone calls were made to Brandes in addition to multiple verbal announcements made throughout the residence and a PA system.

Officers also used an audible siren outside of the residence and noise flash diversion devices outside and inside of the residence, the report says.

Authorities said Brandes was found after over two hours in a bed where he said he was asleep before resisting arrest and refusing to give officers his arms when ordered during the arrest.

Brandes has been charged with obstructing an officer.

