Advertisement

Preston County man arrested on obstructing an officer charge

A Preston County man allegedly said he was asleep as officers used noise flash diversion devices to serve an active warrant, authorities said.
Abraham Brandes
Abraham Brandes(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man allegedly said he was asleep as officers used noise flash diversion devices to serve an active warrant, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a home Abraham Brandes was said to have been seen outside of shortly before their arrival to serve an active arrest warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandes, 31, of Terra Alta, refused to answer the door, leading officers to make a forced entry into the home based on the arrest warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said that during the timeframe of attempting to serve the warrant, several phone calls were made to Brandes in addition to multiple verbal announcements made throughout the residence and a PA system.

Officers also used an audible siren outside of the residence and noise flash diversion devices outside and inside of the residence, the report says.

Authorities said Brandes was found after over two hours in a bed where he said he was asleep before resisting arrest and refusing to give officers his arms when ordered during the arrest.

Brandes has been charged with obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery

Latest News

Jonmichael E. Michael
Felon arrested for allegedly shooting officer
I-79 S accident
I-79 S accident
A Morgantown man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a knife, officers...
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’