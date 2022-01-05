Ritchie County drops LKC matchup at Williamstown, 60-49

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County could not match what Williamstown brought to the table Tuesday night, falling to the Yellow Jackets 60-49.

Williamstown’s Alex Irvin was all over the action, ultimately leading the Jackets with 17 points.

Ritchie County drops to 2-3 with the loss.

