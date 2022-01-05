Advertisement

Ritchie County drops LKC matchup at Williamstown, 60-49

Yellow Jackets pull away in second half to secure victory
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County could not match what Williamstown brought to the table Tuesday night, falling to the Yellow Jackets 60-49.

Williamstown’s Alex Irvin was all over the action, ultimately leading the Jackets with 17 points.

Ritchie County drops to 2-3 with the loss.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert

Latest News

University boys' basketball
University falls on the road to Parkersburg South, 89-72
Lincoln girls' basketball
Lincoln secures second home win in 45-38 victory over Elkins
Bridgeport girls' basketball
Bridgeport’s Reep posts 33 points in win over Liberty
Gilmer remains undefeated with win over Doddridge
Gilmer Co. girls’ basketball remains undefeated with win over Doddridge Co.