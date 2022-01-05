State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Authorities said the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer involved shooting near Edgardton and requested State Police to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

Officers said they have identified the person dead as Robert Lee Daniels, Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky.

The West Virginia State Police Troop 5 Crime Scene Team conducted the crime scene investigation, according to a release.

Authorities said the officer involved shooting is also being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

