Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.(Chris Templeton)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of appointments and severe chronic pain Chris Templeton discovered what had been ailing him for years, Slipping Rib Syndrome.

“Some people have been dealing with it for 20 plus years and have seen 15 to 20 different specialists. None of them know what is going on,” Templeton explained.

This condition consumed Templeton’s life for years and made being a parent difficult.

“For two hours, if I lay in bed on an ice pack, I can get up and go and do something with my daughters for 5 minutes,” he said.

However, the condition could be treated by a special surgery created by WVU Medicine’s Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Adam Hansen.

Templeton said he found support online in a Facebook group called “Slipping Rib Syndrome” that shaped his journey.

Hansen’s wife Lisa was a member of this group. Templeton added she would make time to talk to anyone with questions and give them some advice on how to get connected with the right people for treatment.

“They don’t have to care as much as they do, and that is what impresses me,” he said.

Templeton got the surgery initially done at The Mayo Clinic. However, the surgery was not done correctly and only caused more pain. The pain brought him to West Virginia, where Dr. Hansen was able to complete the surgery Templeton needed the day after his consult due to a cancelation.

Templeton headed back to Texas and was grateful for what the Hansens had done for him.

