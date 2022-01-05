United Way Wednesday, January 5, 2022 - Warm Coats, Warm Hearts

TYGART VALLEY REGION, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent clothing drive ended last year, and the organization that started the drive went to see how many items were collected.

The Tygart Valley United Way started the event last year and ended it on December 31st. According to Casey Gilbert, of United Way, while the organization was still counting the number of items collected, she estimated that the organization collected over 2,000 items.

“Our goal was twenty-five hundred,” she explained, “and we’re pretty confident that we’re at least going to get pretty close to that number.”

She said the reason this matters was that there was a need for basic resources in the community, so having the community and agencies gather the items and help those who need those items to stay warm was important.

“So we’re happy to be able to provide this small piece to our community,” she continued.

She also took the time to say that, as the funding cycle for the 2022-2023 year would begin soon, there were links to a training session on Facebook, as well as the website, under the Partners tab. The training session was for agencies who wanted to participate in the cycle. For those who wanted help from United Way, the session was mandatory.

The training session was to start on January 11th.

Those who wanted to help the organization in any way or learn more about it could call 304-366-4550, extension 102, or go to the website.

