Advertisement

Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

An Upshur County woman under the influence of methamphetamine performed CPR on a child because “[the child’s] eyes were not dilating,” according to officers.
Jocelyn Krum
Jocelyn Krum(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman under the influence of methamphetamine performed CPR on a child because “[the child’s] eyes were not dilating,” according to officers.

Officers responded to a home on Tuesday for a possible domestic dispute along with multiple 911 hang-ups, according to an Upshur County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Authorities said a man and woman were encountered and separated upon arrival.

During the investigation, deputies said Jocelyn Krum, 25, of Buckhannon, was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Because of Krum’s impaired state, she believed that the child was not breathing and performed CPR chest compressions on the child, according to the release.

Officers said they asked Krum about the CPR, and she told them she did it because “[the child’s eyes] were not dilating.”

The release says Upshur County EMS examined the child and confirmed that the child did not require medical attention.

Krum has been charged with child abuse creating risk of serious injury or death and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery

Latest News

A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
Amy Cain
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry worth $10,000 from home
Winter Storm Watch for NCWV.
Winter Storm Watch in effect for NCWV this Thursday and Friday