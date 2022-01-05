Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman under the influence of methamphetamine performed CPR on a child because “[the child’s] eyes were not dilating,” according to officers.

Officers responded to a home on Tuesday for a possible domestic dispute along with multiple 911 hang-ups, according to an Upshur County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Authorities said a man and woman were encountered and separated upon arrival.

During the investigation, deputies said Jocelyn Krum, 25, of Buckhannon, was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Because of Krum’s impaired state, she believed that the child was not breathing and performed CPR chest compressions on the child, according to the release.

Officers said they asked Krum about the CPR, and she told them she did it because “[the child’s eyes] were not dilating.”

The release says Upshur County EMS examined the child and confirmed that the child did not require medical attention.

Krum has been charged with child abuse creating risk of serious injury or death and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

