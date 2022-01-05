Advertisement

Winter Storm Watch in effect for NCWV this Thursday and Friday

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system is expected to move in tomorrow night and bring enough snow to cause problems for NCWV.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of NCWV, lasting from midday tomorrow to Friday morning. This is because we could see 4″ to 6″ of snow in the area during that time, as a low-pressure system pushes into the area. This could make travel difficult by making the roads slick, especially for those traveling at night or by early-morning.

The timeline for this starts tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the mid-30s at the warmest. They will feel slightly cooler because of light WSW winds. So we start out on a chilly note.

Then around 6 PM, we start seeing snow moving into NCWV, as the system moves in from the southwest. This snow becomes widespread between 6 PM to midnight.

It’s not until about 2 AM that the snow becomes less widespread. By 6 AM, we’re left with light snow showers and flurries. Even those should go away by 9 AM. In other words, this will mostly be a night event.

There is a slight amount of variation in the models, but generally, we’re expecting around 3″ to 4″ in the lowlands, and around 5″ to 6″ in the mountains.

One thing to consider will be the rate at which the snow comes down. A good chunk of the snowfall happens between 6 PM to midnight (2 AM at the latest), which could overwhelm the ability of snowplows to get the roads cleared before the morning commute.

Another important detail? Temperatures will stay below-freezing as we move through Friday, so the snow isn’t going away until the latter half of the weekend, when warm temperatures and rain come in.

Ultimately, the most important thing you can do now is to keep listening in to weather updates from WDTV. Also, it’s not a bad idea to make sure your travel plans (if you do have to go somewhere) take the snow into account, such as having important supplies (blankets, flashlights, sand to help the tires grip, etc.) in your car.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert

Latest News

Amy Cain
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry worth $10,000 from home
Officials announced a mask mandate extension for Harrison County Schools.
Harrison County Schools extend mask mandate
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery