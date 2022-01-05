Winter Storm Watch in effect for NCWV this Thursday and Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system is expected to move in tomorrow night and bring enough snow to cause problems for NCWV.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of NCWV, lasting from midday tomorrow to Friday morning. This is because we could see 4″ to 6″ of snow in the area during that time, as a low-pressure system pushes into the area. This could make travel difficult by making the roads slick, especially for those traveling at night or by early-morning.

The timeline for this starts tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the mid-30s at the warmest. They will feel slightly cooler because of light WSW winds. So we start out on a chilly note.

Then around 6 PM, we start seeing snow moving into NCWV, as the system moves in from the southwest. This snow becomes widespread between 6 PM to midnight.

It’s not until about 2 AM that the snow becomes less widespread. By 6 AM, we’re left with light snow showers and flurries. Even those should go away by 9 AM. In other words, this will mostly be a night event.

There is a slight amount of variation in the models, but generally, we’re expecting around 3″ to 4″ in the lowlands, and around 5″ to 6″ in the mountains.

One thing to consider will be the rate at which the snow comes down. A good chunk of the snowfall happens between 6 PM to midnight (2 AM at the latest), which could overwhelm the ability of snowplows to get the roads cleared before the morning commute.

Another important detail? Temperatures will stay below-freezing as we move through Friday, so the snow isn’t going away until the latter half of the weekend, when warm temperatures and rain come in.

Ultimately, the most important thing you can do now is to keep listening in to weather updates from WDTV. Also, it’s not a bad idea to make sure your travel plans (if you do have to go somewhere) take the snow into account, such as having important supplies (blankets, flashlights, sand to help the tires grip, etc.) in your car.

