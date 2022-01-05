Woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry worth $10,000 from home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Harrison County on Tuesday after she broke into a home in July 2021 and stole jewelry worth more than $10,000, officers said.

Amy Cain, 44, broke into a Clarksburg home on July 14, 2021 through a window and stole two lockboxes and a small safe, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the victim told them there was approximately $4,000 cash in the safe.

The report says 7 pieces of jewelry were in the lockbox with an appraised value in 2003 of $10,680.

There was also a revolver and family memorabilia in another lockbox, according to the report.

Cain has been charged with burglary and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

