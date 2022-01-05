Advertisement

WVDOT prepares for potential snow

The WVDOT says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed, and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.
WVDOT crews work to clear roads after winter storm
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed, and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.

Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 7.

“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” said Joe Pack, Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations.

New machinery in the battle against snow and ice include 185 new snowplows purchased through funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice, according to the WVDOT.

Officials said crews are on standby to work around the clock, seven days a week if necessary to clear snow and ice from West Virginia roadways.

Pack urged motorists to give snowplows a wide berth as they do their jobs on the highway.

“If drivers see one of our plows on the road the best thing they can do is give us lots of space,” Pack said. “It is a dangerous activity, we are distributing material out of the truck, and it allows our driver to be able to perform their job duties.”

