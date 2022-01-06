Barbour County man pleads guilty to firearm charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearm charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Caleb Beverly, of Philippi, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Beverly, a person prohibited from having firearms, had two .25 caliber semi-automatic pistols in November 2020 in Barbour County, Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Beverly, as a part of the plea, agreed to forfeit the following:

A High Point, model 4595, .45 caliber rifle;

An Arms Corporation of the Philippines (Armscorp), model 16, .22 caliber rifle;

One Hundred Fifty-two (152) rounds of assorted ammunition;

A Raven Arms, model MP-25, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

A Sundance Industries, Inc., model BOA, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

Assorted firearm parts.

Beverly faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.