Advertisement

Barbour County man pleads guilty to firearm charge

A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearm charge on Wednesday, officials said.
Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearm charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Caleb Beverly, of Philippi, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Beverly, a person prohibited from having firearms, had two .25 caliber semi-automatic pistols in November 2020 in Barbour County, Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Beverly, as a part of the plea, agreed to forfeit the following:

  • A High Point, model 4595, .45 caliber rifle;
  • An Arms Corporation of the Philippines (Armscorp), model 16, .22 caliber rifle;
  • One Hundred Fifty-two (152) rounds of assorted ammunition;
  • A Raven Arms, model MP-25, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol;
  • A Sundance Industries, Inc., model BOA, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol;
  • Assorted firearm parts.

Beverly faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

A Hardy County man pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Wednesday, officials said.
Hardy County man pleads guilty to drug charge
Davis medical Center
Webster Hospital officially joins Davis Health System
Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test...
West Virginia high schools to show off academic skills
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will ask the Centers for Disease Control and...
West Virginia wants to administer 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose