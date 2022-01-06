Advertisement

Bridgeport keeps Liberty from first home win with 55-39 victory

Mountaineers outscored 28-19 in second half
Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport got back to .500 with a road win over Liberty, defeating the Mountaineers 55-39.

The Indians spread out scoring in the first half, seven players accounting for Bridgeport’s 27 points at half.

The Mountaineers are still searching for a home win this season, falling to 1-6 with the loss.

