Bridgeport keeps Liberty from first home win with 55-39 victory
Mountaineers outscored 28-19 in second half
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport got back to .500 with a road win over Liberty, defeating the Mountaineers 55-39.
The Indians spread out scoring in the first half, seven players accounting for Bridgeport’s 27 points at half.
The Mountaineers are still searching for a home win this season, falling to 1-6 with the loss.
