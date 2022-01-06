Advertisement

City of Morgantown prepares for impending snow storm

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - City of Morgantown employees worked together to plan for impending snow.

Damien Davis, Director of Engineering and Public Works, said the city was working to stay ahead of the storm.

“We had five vehicles prepped for earlier. We had the rest of them suited up with salt spreaders and plows. We’ll have eight to nine vehicles total ready,” Davis said.

City officials monitored multiple weather programs to decide where, when and how many vehicles would be needed to clear the roads.

While all roads would get cleared. Some roads were prioritized on a different scale than others.

“Our main priorities are our steep hills roads that have issues and also our big curves and big turns to make sure we salt those. So, people don’t have accidents on them,” Davis added.

He said the city would have staff on-call throughout the storm to bring people in and out of the field as needed.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020