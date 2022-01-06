City of Morgantown prepares for impending snow storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - City of Morgantown employees worked together to plan for impending snow.

Damien Davis, Director of Engineering and Public Works, said the city was working to stay ahead of the storm.

“We had five vehicles prepped for earlier. We had the rest of them suited up with salt spreaders and plows. We’ll have eight to nine vehicles total ready,” Davis said.

City officials monitored multiple weather programs to decide where, when and how many vehicles would be needed to clear the roads.

While all roads would get cleared. Some roads were prioritized on a different scale than others.

“Our main priorities are our steep hills roads that have issues and also our big curves and big turns to make sure we salt those. So, people don’t have accidents on them,” Davis added.

He said the city would have staff on-call throughout the storm to bring people in and out of the field as needed.

