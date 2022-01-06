Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | nearly 5k new cases, ‘active case’ definition change

The DHHR reports there are currently 11,793 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 4,947 of which are new cases since the last report.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the DHHR.

The DHHR says active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 55-year old female from Roane County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

Because of the change of the active case definition, the number of “red” counties, an indication of a high transmission rate, has dropped from 39 to 31, according to the DHHR.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 12,240 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported, and 82 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (1,813), Boone (109), Braxton (82), Brooke (106), Cabell (771), Calhoun (18), Clay (57), Doddridge (11), Fayette (231), Gilmer (15), Grant (79), Greenbrier (186), Hampshire (132), Hancock (187), Hardy (129), Harrison (374), Jackson (109), Jefferson (782), Kanawha (1,120), Lewis (100), Lincoln (94), Logan (152), Marion (307), Marshall (158), Mason (119), McDowell (73), Mercer (245), Mineral (199), Mingo (80), Monongalia (812), Monroe (69), Morgan (161), Nicholas (99), Ohio (284), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (24), Preston (197), Putnam (343), Raleigh (427), Randolph (163), Ritchie (39), Roane (56), Summers (45), Taylor (104), Tucker (19), Tyler (22), Upshur (82), Wayne (171), Webster (26), Wetzel (81), Wirt (17), Wood (490), Wyoming (116). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

