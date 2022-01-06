Crews battle house fire in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Harrison County Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Spelter Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

The fire was on Wallace Pike near Little Elk Rd., according to the post.

The post says Harrison County 911 initially said flames were visible coming from the structure.

Officials said the Wallace Fire Department arrived on the scene first with a single story, single family home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

Crews were on the scene for about three and a half hours fighting the fire, according to the post.

Spelter, Wallace, Lumberport, Shinnston, and Folsom Fire Departments responded to the fire in addition to Harrison County EMS, the post says.

You can view the Facebook post with additional photos below.

