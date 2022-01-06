Advertisement

East Fairmont comes out on top in battle at RCB

Crouso leads Bees with 11pts, Eagles’ Garrison 18pts
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLSARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees led 30-15 at half, but RCB quickly erased East Fairmont’s large lead in the third quarter.

Four three-pointers from Maurice Garrison aided the Eagles in their attempted comeback, but East Fairmont was able to hold on.

The Bees won in Clarksburg 50-45. Jackson Crouso led East Fairmont with 11 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport keeps Liberty from first home win with 55-39 victory
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Rebekah Rupert
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert
North Marion girls' basketball
North Marion remains undefeated, moves to 6-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur
Ritchie County boys' basketball
Ritchie County drops LKC matchup at Williamstown, 60-49