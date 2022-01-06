East Fairmont comes out on top in battle at RCB
Crouso leads Bees with 11pts, Eagles’ Garrison 18pts
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLSARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees led 30-15 at half, but RCB quickly erased East Fairmont’s large lead in the third quarter.
Four three-pointers from Maurice Garrison aided the Eagles in their attempted comeback, but East Fairmont was able to hold on.
The Bees won in Clarksburg 50-45. Jackson Crouso led East Fairmont with 11 points.
