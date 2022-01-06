East Fairmont comes out on top in battle at RCB

CLSARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees led 30-15 at half, but RCB quickly erased East Fairmont’s large lead in the third quarter.

Four three-pointers from Maurice Garrison aided the Eagles in their attempted comeback, but East Fairmont was able to hold on.

The Bees won in Clarksburg 50-45. Jackson Crouso led East Fairmont with 11 points.

