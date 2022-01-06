Eleanor Ailene Martin, 90, of Waynesburg, formerly from Fairmont passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab Center.

She was born February 3, 1931, in Ridgeley, WV; the daughter of the late Merrill Kuhns and Flossie (Martin) Kuhns.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Bill Kuhns and his wife, Debra of Mather, PA; her grandchildren, Chris Kuhns and his wife, Erin, Cody Kuhns and his wife, Crissy, Desera Smith, and John Hicks, III; her great grandchildren, James Richie, Payton Kuhns, Paige Kuhns, Mackenna Kuhns, Daniel Smith, Dylan Smith, Jocylan Hicks, Nathan Hicks, Oden Hicks, and Jude Hicks; her sister, Frances Wade of Charleston; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Martin; her brother, Gerald Kuhns; her grandson, Jesse Ketcham.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.