Advertisement

Gov. Justice directs EMD to prepare for winter storm

West Virginia’s State of Preparedness will remain in place for all 55 counties.
Governor Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice(WTAP News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has directed the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to a winter storm event forecast for Thursday and Friday.

With all 55 counties already under a State of Preparedness declared by Gov. Justice last week, personnel and resources can mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop. Last week’s declaration was issued ahead of possible flooding but encompasses the forecasted winter storm event and remains in effect for 30 days, according to the Governor.

Gov. Justice says coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the Emergency Management Division should the need arise. Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

The EMD Watch Center will perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system, and will notify leaders if any local emergency management agencies request assistance, Gov. Justice says.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Gov. Justice and the EMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. For updates, follow EMD on social media: https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/wvemd.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Davis medical Center
Webster Hospital officially joins Davis Health System
Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test...
West Virginia high schools to show off academic skills
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will ask the Centers for Disease Control and...
West Virginia wants to administer 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
Harrison Co. Fire
Crews battle house fire in Harrison County