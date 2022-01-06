Hardy County man pleads guilty to drug charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Jesse Ferrell, 42, of Moorefield, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Ferrell pleaded guilty to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in October 2020 in Hardy County, Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Ferrell, as a part of his plea, agreed to forfeit the following:

a Sporter (AK), 7.62x39 caliber, semi-automatic rifle;

a Kel-Tec CNC, Inc., model P-11, 9mm caliber, semi-automatic Luger pistol;

a magazine containing ten (10) rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition;

a box containing forty (40) rounds of 9mm Tulamo ammunition;

a box containing fifty (50) rounds of 9mm PPM ammunition;

a box containing forty (40) rounds of 9mm Blazer ammunition;

three (3) rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition; and

$1,169.00 cash.

Ferrell faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; ATF; the West Virginia State Police; the Grant County Sheriff’s Office; and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.

