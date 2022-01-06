Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be a big weather day, as a low-pressure system brings snow into NCWV. This system will bring widespread snow across NCWV this evening, with up to 4″ to 8″ possible. So the National Weather Service has all of NCWV under a Winter Storm Warning from midday today to 8 AM tomorrow for 4″ to 8″ of snow, with only a few northern counties seeing a Warning from 3 PM to 9 AM. Make sure to have emergency supplies in your car and plans in place just in case.

We start the day with cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s at most, so we will be right at the freezing level. The snow starts lifting into the southern counties of NCWV around 2 PM, with the snowfall reaching the rest of the counties by 4 PM. By 6 PM, expect widespread snowfall, which impacts the evening commute. This widespread snowfall continues until about 2 AM, when the snow starts pushing towards the east. We then transition to light snow showers, with most of the snow showers in the mountains. These snow showers stick around for most of the night into the early-morning hours, and most of them will be in the mountains by the time people are getting up. By around 8 AM tomorrow morning, most of our area will likely see 4″ to 6″ in the lowlands, and up to 8″ inches in the mountains. This will result in a nasty night and morning commute, especially with the rate of snowfall, so make sure to have winter supplies, like food, water, flashlights and blankets, in your car, just in case. It’s not until the late-morning hours that the snow finally leaves.

By Friday afternoon, skies will be mostly overcast, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph making tomorrow’s highs, which will be in the low-20s, feel much colder. The cold temperatures last overnight into Saturday morning, dipping into the single digits in some locations. It won’t be until Saturday afternoon that temperatures rise into the low-40s, so the snow is not melting for a while. On Sunday, a cold front brings rain that lasts throughout the morning and afternoon, leading to a soggy day. The next workweek starts out chilly but dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s. In short, expect a lot of snow to come into NCWV tonight, along with cold temperatures tomorrow, and more mild but rainy conditions towards the end of the weekend.

Today: We start out chilly but calm, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s. Then around 3 PM, we start seeing snow showers push into NCWV, becoming more widespread around 5 PM. Winds will be light, coming from the WSW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, below-average and hovering at the freezing mark. This is why any precipitation we see today will be snow. Overall, expect a snowy afternoon. High: 33.

Tonight: Most of the widespread snow comes in the evening hours, sticking around until 2 AM. It then transitions over to light snow showers during the early-morning. Expecting about 4″ to 6″ in the lowlands and higher amounts in the mountains by early-morning tomorrow. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, with light WNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens, so overall, expect a snowy, cold night. Low: 16.

Friday: Snow showers and flurries stick around, decreasing in intensity, until the late-morning hours at the latest. After that, expect cloudy skies and breezy westerly winds of 10-15 mph. This will make our highs, which will be in the mid-20s, feel much colder. Overall, we dry out but are left with cold temperatures. Overnight, we dip into the teens and even single digits. High: 24.

Saturday: After a cold morning, we should see much more mild, more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the low-40s. We’ll also see sunshine, with light winds, so it will be a much nicer day than the past few days. Overall, a nice out. High: 42.

