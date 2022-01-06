Lula Belle “Lou” Blankenship McCloy, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Tygart Center, following a brief illness.

She was born in Lewisburg, WV, on December 10, 1945, a daughter of the late Creed and Etta Jane Darlington Blankenship.

Lula is survived by her Significant other Larry Thompson of Mt. Jackson, Virginia.

She is also survived by her son, Kevin McCloy of Clarksburg; her daughter, Sandy Helmick and husband Steve of Fairmont; granddaughter, Bree Helmick of Quiet Dell; one sister, Shelby Loudermilk of Frankford, WV.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Basil Blankenship, Albert Blankenship, Scotty Blankenship, Herman Blankenship and Franklin Blankenship; four sisters, Alice Loudermilk, Hilda Blankenship, Helen Seldomridge, and Anna Mars.

Lula attended Greenbrier Valley high School and was a self-employed care giver. She was a member of the Clarksburg Moose Lodge and loved dancing. She had a heart of gold but above all she was a caring mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431.

Family and Friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Austin Lynch presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

