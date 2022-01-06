Man arrested for beating, autopsy on alleged victim pending

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police have arrested a man for malicious assault after a man he admitted to striking, died.

Police say Joshua Polsley was found having sex with a woman by Bradley Wright at a home in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue on the night of December 22, 2021.

During the “encounter,” Police say Wright came into the room and beat Polsley with a baseball bat and kicked him several times.

Authorities say Polsley was able to escape to his grandmother’s home, where he cleaned his wounds.

On Christmas Eve, a friend called an ambulance to take Polsley to a hospital where doctors found he had a brain bleed and broken cheekbones, among other issues.

Polsley was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital on January 4, where police say he died on the following day.

An autopsy is pending.

Wright was arrested on Thursday, when authorities say he admitted to hitting Polsley “half a dozen times.”

He has been charged with malicious assault, but police say there could be more charges.

Police also say they are continuing to investigate and other people may also be charged in the case.

Wright appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court where he was given a $150,000 bond.

