Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Several new businesses
Warner: 870 new W.Va. business registered in December
Harris delivers remarks on Jan. 6 attack
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
Biden marks year since Capitol attack: ‘I will stand in this breach’