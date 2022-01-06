Warner: 870 new W.Va. business registered in December

Advertisement

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 870 new businesses were registered statewide during December 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Warner said Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 19 new businesses, a 2.69% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pendleton, Lincoln, Tyler and Monroe counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 13 new business entities registered in Pendleton County in December 2021. In Lincoln County, eight businesses registered. Tyler County saw five new business registrations and Monroe County registered 10 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of December were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 94 businesses in December 2021. Berkeley County reported 79 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 68 businesses registered. Jefferson County saw 44 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 36 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,323 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 28.82% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database here.

