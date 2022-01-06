Advertisement

Webster Hospital officially joins Davis Health System

Davis Health System assumed operational assets of Webster County’s hospital on Jan. 1.
Davis medical Center
Davis medical Center(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - January 1 marked the start of a new year and a new era of healthcare delivery for Webster County as Davis Health System officially assumed the operational assets of the county’s hospital.

“We are pleased to welcome Webster Memorial Hospital, the medical staff and all employees to Davis Health System”, said Vance Jackson, president and CEO, DHS. “Since 2016, we have worked toward the idea of a closer relationship. Today, I am proud to call Webster the newest addition to the Davis Health family.”

Documents authorizing ownership of the hospital operations went into effect January 1, 2022, officials said.

Davis Health System officials said both hospital Boards and the Webster County Commission have been working for months on the agreement to make Webster Memorial Hospital a full member of the health system.

“I want to thank the Commission and the community for the trust they have put in our Board and administration,” said Webster CEO Bill Dempsey. “I believe we have much opportunity ahead for expanding services and constructing a new hospital. This marks an important time for community healthcare.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test...
West Virginia high schools to show off academic skills
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will ask the Centers for Disease Control and...
West Virginia wants to administer 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice directs EMD to prepare for winter storm
Harrison Co. Fire
Crews battle house fire in Harrison County