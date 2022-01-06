Webster Hospital officially joins Davis Health System

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - January 1 marked the start of a new year and a new era of healthcare delivery for Webster County as Davis Health System officially assumed the operational assets of the county’s hospital.

“We are pleased to welcome Webster Memorial Hospital, the medical staff and all employees to Davis Health System”, said Vance Jackson, president and CEO, DHS. “Since 2016, we have worked toward the idea of a closer relationship. Today, I am proud to call Webster the newest addition to the Davis Health family.”

Documents authorizing ownership of the hospital operations went into effect January 1, 2022, officials said.

Davis Health System officials said both hospital Boards and the Webster County Commission have been working for months on the agreement to make Webster Memorial Hospital a full member of the health system.

“I want to thank the Commission and the community for the trust they have put in our Board and administration,” said Webster CEO Bill Dempsey. “I believe we have much opportunity ahead for expanding services and constructing a new hospital. This marks an important time for community healthcare.”

