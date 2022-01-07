5 News reports on the first major snow event of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow arrived to North Central West Virginia Thursday afternoon, and it is laying on the road, making travel difficult for many motorists.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau explained the snow as it was getting heavier and when it should be ending. We can see up to 9 inches of snow, according to the latest report in most areas.

Veronica Ogbe talked with officials from the DOH and what they are doing to keep communities safe.

Julia Westerman went live from Bridgeport at 5:00. At that time, the snow was coming down, but it was not sticking to the roads and causing accidents like it would in the ensuing hours.

Jasmin Adous went live with Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny about how officers are responding to the snow and how drivers can get to their destination safely.

Damien Davis talked to 5 News about how they are responding to the storm and how big hills and sharp curves are handled.

John Blashke went live in Lewis County and talked about conditions in Weston.

