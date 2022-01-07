Barbour County man pleads guilty to drug charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a drug charge, officials said.

Matthew Scott Mayle, 36, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Mayle pleaded guilty to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County.

Mayle faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

