Advertisement

Barbour County man pleads guilty to drug charge

A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a drug charge, officials said.
(pexels.com)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a drug charge, officials said.

Matthew Scott Mayle, 36, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Mayle pleaded guilty to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County.

Mayle faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackknifed truck
More than 300 confirmed incidents in NCWV due to snow, ice
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located
Winter alerts for NCWV, January 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Forecast | January 6, 2022
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
WV 511 Road Map
Most roads ‘hazardous’ ahead of Friday commute

Latest News

House Call
House Call: Blood Donation
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 6
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 6
Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital
Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital
8-year-old’s dogs rescued from cave on Gov. Justice’s farm
8-year-old’s dogs rescued from cave on Gov. Justice’s farm