Dorothy Jo Junkins Wilt, 85, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl and Geraldine Josephine Rice Junkins. Her husband, John “Pete” Wilt, preceded her in death in 1992. Mrs. Wilt is survived by two sons, Mark Wilt of Salem and John Wilt and wife Marjorie of Clarksburg; one granddaughter, Gabrielle Wilt; several step grandchildren; and her brother, Earl “Junior” Junkins, Jr. and wife Belva of Salem. Also surviving is a special friend, Mary Lou Grimes. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tamara Davis. Dorothy was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1957 and retired from Meadowview Manor. She previously worked at Anchor Hocking in the packing department. She loved dogs, like to feed birds, and enjoyed game shows. She enjoyed traveling to the beach, swimming, and going to yard sales. Above all she was a wonderful grandmother who played a big part in raising her granddaughter. She was Protestant by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Sherman Goodwin presiding. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

