Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash Southbound on I-79 has sent at least one person to the hospital, officials said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said it happened Southbound on I-79 near mile marker 117.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, the 911 Center said.

Of the three reported so far in the accident, officials said one has been transported to the hospital with injuries unknown at this time.

A 5 News reporter said there are no major traffic delays as a result of the accident.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, and Stonewood Fire Departments responded in addition to Harrison County EMS.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.