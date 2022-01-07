Advertisement

Harrison County road to be closed starting Monday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County road will be closed on the weekdays for nearly 12 weeks starting Monday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on County Route 73/6, Corbin Branch Road, at mile post 1.11.

The closure will be from Monday, January 10, through March 31, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. only on weekdays.

The reason for the closure is for slide correction.

Alternate Routes are CR 6, Middleville Road, and CR 1/6, Smith Road, both of which are Taylor County routes.

Officials warn that no vehicles will be permitted through the jobsite during scheduled closure hours.

