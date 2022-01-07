Hundreds of confirmed accidents in NCWV, many others stranded
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are over 100 confirmed accidents across the region with an unknown number of stranded motorists.
According to the region’s 911 Communication Centers, the following are the number of reported accidents in the region:
- Harrison/Taylor: 60
- Barbour: 5, many stranded
- Monongalia: 20-25
- Preston: Too many to count
- Marion: 20
- Doddridge: 18
- Lewis/Gilmer: Too many to count
- Upshur: 6
- Randolph: 9
These numbers are as of 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
