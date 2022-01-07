Advertisement

Hundreds of confirmed accidents in NCWV, many others stranded

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are over 100 confirmed accidents across the region with an unknown number of stranded motorists.

According to the region’s 911 Communication Centers, the following are the number of reported accidents in the region:

  • Harrison/Taylor: 60
  • Barbour: 5, many stranded
  • Monongalia: 20-25
  • Preston: Too many to count
  • Marion: 20
  • Doddridge: 18
  • Lewis/Gilmer: Too many to count
  • Upshur: 6
  • Randolph: 9

These numbers are as of 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Jackknifed truck
Snow
WDTV A Block 5pm 1/6/22
5 News reports on the first major snow event of the season
Bridgeport I-79
WDTV A Block 5pm 1/6/22
5's Jasmin Adous joins us live with Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny about what they're...
Checking in with Harrison County Sheriff about winter storm