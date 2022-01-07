Hundreds of confirmed accidents in NCWV, many others stranded

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are over 100 confirmed accidents across the region with an unknown number of stranded motorists.

According to the region’s 911 Communication Centers, the following are the number of reported accidents in the region:

Harrison/Taylor: 60

Barbour: 5, many stranded

Monongalia: 20-25

Preston: Too many to count

Marion: 20

Doddridge: 18

Lewis/Gilmer: Too many to count

Upshur: 6

Randolph: 9

These numbers are as of 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

