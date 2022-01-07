Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a low-pressure system brought plenty of snow into NCWV, with 4″ to 5″ in the lowlands and up to 10″ in some mountainous areas, causing problems. This morning, only a few snow flurries and light snow showers are left, but cold temperatures will mean that any snow on the ground is not melting away anytime soon. So give yourself a few extra minutes on the roads and keep supplies in your car. By the afternoon, skies will still be mostly cloudy, but any leftover flurries will be gone. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, and light winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, making those temperatures feel cooler. Portions of Randolph and Pocahontas counties are under Wind Chill Advisories due to those conditions until 1 PM, so wear warm clothing items when going outside. Overall, expect a calm, but very cold, day.

Tonight, skies will mostly clear out, leaving partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-teens. Therefore, it will be a cold, but calm night, so make sure to stay bundled up. By tomorrow afternoon, it’s a different story, as skies will be sunny. This means temperatures will rise into the low-40s in some locations, so we will warm up a bit. In other words, tomorrow afternoon will be nice. On Sunday morning, the nice weather ends, as a cold front pushes in and brings rain into the area. This rain sticks around for most of the afternoon and early-evening, and we’ll likely see about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some locations. The rain, combined with any melting snow, could lead to slick road conditions, so you’ll want to give yourself a few extra minutes on the roads. Some of the could then refreeze on Monday morning, as temperatures dip below-freezing, leading to more slick conditions. So be careful when traveling Monday morning as well. Then the first half of next week will bring highs in the upper-20s, with partly sunny skies. So expect cold, nice conditions early next week. In short, today will be cold but calm, tomorrow will be nice and sunny, and Sunday will bring rain and slick conditions.

Today: Leftover snow flurries leave by the late-morning. After that, expect cloudy skies until the late-evening hours, with light winds. Temperatures will stay in the low-20s this afternoon, with wind chills in teh teens, so make sure to grab something that will keep you warm as you’re walking out the door. Overall, expect a cold, calm day. High: 22.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with SW winds of 5-10 mph. This will make tonight’s lows, which will be in the single digits and teens, feel much colder. Overall, expect a dry, cold night. Low: 10.

Saturday: Skies will be clear and sunny, so it will be a nice day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. In short, it will be a much nicer day than the past few days. High: 43.

Sunday: Steady rainfall starts in the early-morning hours and lasts until the mid-evening, leading to 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some locations. Combined with melting snow from the mild temperatures and rain, expect slick road conditions. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light SW winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the low-40s. Overall, a rainy, dreary afternoon. High: 43.

