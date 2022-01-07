Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 6th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday, and as of 8 pm we are in the thick of it. We knew this snowstorm would be a big one and it hasn’t disappointed. Snow entered into our southern counties around 2 pm, and by 4 pm was completely across our area. At the time of this writing, the heavy snow continues to fall with lowered visibility in some areas. Snow totals are beginning to populate our map, and we are seeing anywhere from 3-8″ being reported. But we still have at least another 3-4 hours with this storm. After midnight we’ll be at the end of the snow area and the southern and western parts of our area will begin to see their snow ending. Early morning, it will be areas near I79 that start to see the snow ending. Then for the rest of the day, we will see light, intermittent snow showers for the mountains. Final totals could be 5-7″ in the lowlands and in the mountains, I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually reached a foot in some areas. None of this snow will have any chance of melting until later on Saturday when temperatures begin to rise. Then on Sunday we are looking at or next weather system coming in, but this one will be mostly rain with very cold air behind it. This could mean that any liquid precipitation could change over to snow or leave icy spots on the roads for Monday. Be safe out there everyone.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Heavy snow will begin to taper off toward morning: Low 15

Friday: Cloudy: High 23

Saturday: Bitterly cold start: High 41

Sunday: Rain moves in early: High 43

