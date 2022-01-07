Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 7th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! What a way to end the work week, but some of you ended your workweek yesterday after Winter Storm Warnings were issued for the area. Yesterday’s afternoon and evening snow showers were impressive. It began fast in the afternoon, then stayed consistently dumping down moderate to heavy snow. I think the forecast models had a hard time catching up to the increasing totals. The National Weather Service issued out a warning for 4-9″. That’s a big catch-all for snow, but we actually got lots of reports over 10″, and it looks like the winner for the highest snow accumulation goes to Mill Creek in Randolph County after receiving 14.5″. Here are some other snow totals:

Thomas 12″, Rock Cave 11″, Buckhannon 8″, Fairmont 5.5″

The snow will stay on the ground most of the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be the lowest we’ve seen for the whole winter season so far. And the Wind Chill Advisories continue to remain in effect for parts of Randolph and Pocahontas Counties through tomorrow morning. But after that very chilly start, we are going to see a day of just sunshine and warming temperatures, possibly into the low 40′s.

Sunday is a different story completely. A frontal boundary moving into our area will bring rain early, and expect it to stay with us all the way into the evening. Near midnight the rain stops, and temperatures dive. If we get it, we may see maybe an inch of snow. But I think the real problem will be the refreezing of the slush, and any standing water from the rain, making Monday morning potentially dangerous on the roads.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Heavy snow will begin to taper off toward morning: Low 15

Friday: Cloudy: High 23

Saturday: Bitterly cold start: High 41

Sunday: Rain moves in early: High 43

