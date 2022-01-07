Advertisement

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Poitier became one of Hollywood’s top stars, appearing in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To Sir, With Love.” He won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackknifed truck
Hundreds of confirmed accidents in NCWV, many others stranded
Winter alerts for NCWV, January 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Forecast | January 6, 2022
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
Harrison Co. Fire
Crews battle house fire in Harrison County

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as US employers add 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls to 3.9%
A girl kicks at snow n New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute
Elections workers certify the forms submitted by candidates during first day of filing at...
West Virginia candidate paperwork filing begins Monday
From shovels to milk, Boston residents stock up for first major winter snow storm. (Source:...
Boston prepares for snowstorm