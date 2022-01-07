Advertisement

Missing person reported in Mon. Co.

Shane Dunlap
Shane Dunlap(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities from Monongalia County received a report of a missing man last seen Wednesday evening.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday that Shane Michael Dunlap, 44, was missing, according to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunlap was last seen Wednesday evening at approximately 8:00 p.m., according to officers.

Authorities say Dunlap is described as being 5′9″ and approximately 185 lbs. with blue eyes, dark hair, shaved head, and a goatee.

Dunlap was reported to be driving a Maroon 2016 GMC Terrain with WV Temporary Tag 213135 with hiking stickers on the back and a “Reckless” sticker in the center of the front windshield.

Anyone that has seen Dunlap or his vehicle is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

