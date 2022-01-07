Advertisement

Most roads ‘hazardous’ ahead of Friday commute

WV 511 says road conditions are slick with many snow-covered areas across the state.
WV 511 Road Map
WV 511 Road Map
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following Thursday evening’s significant snowfall, many roads across north-central West Virginia are considered hazardous ahead of Friday morning’s commute.

As of 7 a.m., WV 511 says road conditions are slick with many snow-covered areas across the state.

Roads around Buckhannon and north of White Hall were considered better than most other areas.

WVDOH plow crews worked to clear and treat roads throughout the night.

Officials say if you have to travel, you should allow extra time for you morning drive.

Hundreds of accidents were confirmed Thursday night in the region, with many people left stranded.

