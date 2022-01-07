Most roads ‘hazardous’ ahead of Friday commute

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following Thursday evening’s significant snowfall, many roads across north-central West Virginia are considered hazardous ahead of Friday morning’s commute.

As of 7 a.m., WV 511 says road conditions are slick with many snow-covered areas across the state.

Roads around Buckhannon and north of White Hall were considered better than most other areas.

WVDOH plow crews worked to clear and treat roads throughout the night.

Officials say if you have to travel, you should allow extra time for you morning drive.

Hundreds of accidents were confirmed Thursday night in the region, with many people left stranded.

