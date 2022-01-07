Advertisement

Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A mother and her 8-year-old son were shot and killed early Thursday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

According to WBRC, the bodies of 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr., his girlfriend Derika Shanice McGhee, 29, and her 8-year-old son, Aiden Carter Williams, were found in a home in Alabama.

Witnesses who ran from the home told deputies an argument had taken place at the home and Patton had possibly opened fire while he was inside with McGhee and her son.

Authorities called a tactical unit to make entry into the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests Patton shot and killed McGhee and her son and then shot himself.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.
Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackknifed truck
More than 300 confirmed incidents in NCWV due to snow, ice
Winter alerts for NCWV, January 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Forecast | January 6, 2022
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Harrison Co. Fire
Crews battle house fire in Harrison County
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in Mich. school shooting lose bid to reduce bail
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo