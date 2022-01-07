Advertisement

Mountaineers preparing to tackle a reduced K-State team

Wildcats enter Saturday with eight players, no head coach
Kansas State-WVU men's basketball
Kansas State-WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers enter only their second contest since Dec. 23, returning to the hardwood after a loss to Texas on the road New Year’s Day.

Head coach Bob Huggins said the key to success moving forward in Big 12 play will be limiting turnovers, especially scoring off turnovers.

Kansas State is down to only eight players for the second time and will have to be without head coach Bruce Weber due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackknifed truck
More than 300 confirmed incidents in NCWV due to snow, ice
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located
Winter alerts for NCWV, January 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Forecast | January 6, 2022
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
WV 511 Road Map
Most roads ‘hazardous’ ahead of Friday commute

Latest News

WVU women's basketball back with a full roster against Iowa State
WVU women’s basketball back at full strength for Kansas State
East Fairmont boys' basketball
East Fairmont comes out on top in battle at RCB
Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport keeps Liberty from first home win with 55-39 victory
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Rebekah Rupert
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert