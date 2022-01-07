Advertisement

WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road

DOH Truck
DOH Truck(Kaitlin Kulich)
By Zach Shrivers and Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia Department of Highways truck wrecked on Walker Road Friday morning, rolling over into a ditch.

A Wood County Deputy Sheriff says the driver has some minor injuries from the crash.

The deputy says the truck was coming down a hill with a curve at the bottom. When the truck went to turn, it slid and rolled off the side of the road.

No other cars were involved.

