WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia Department of Highways truck wrecked on Walker Road Friday morning, rolling over into a ditch.

A Wood County Deputy Sheriff says the driver has some minor injuries from the crash.

The deputy says the truck was coming down a hill with a curve at the bottom. When the truck went to turn, it slid and rolled off the side of the road.

No other cars were involved.

