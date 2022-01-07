WVU women’s basketball back at full strength for Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball returns home for the first time in a month to battle Kansas State.

The Mountaineer ladies return with a full roster after missing two starters and four total players against Iowa State.

Kari Niblack was out with an injury against the Cyclones while Jasmine Carson, Blessing Ejiofor and Esmery Martinez were out due to illness.

While missing that many players disrupts the typical force West Virginia puts out on the court, head coach mike Carey says, “It is what it is”, and is something every team will experience at some capacity during the season.

The Mountaineers host the Wildcats Saturday at 7 p.m.

