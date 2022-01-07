Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball back at full strength for Kansas State

Mountaineer expected to have Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez back on the court
WVU women's basketball back with a full roster against Iowa State
WVU women's basketball back with a full roster against Iowa State(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball returns home for the first time in a month to battle Kansas State.

The Mountaineer ladies return with a full roster after missing two starters and four total players against Iowa State.

Kari Niblack was out with an injury against the Cyclones while Jasmine Carson, Blessing Ejiofor and Esmery Martinez were out due to illness.

While missing that many players disrupts the typical force West Virginia puts out on the court, head coach mike Carey says, “It is what it is”, and is something every team will experience at some capacity during the season.

The Mountaineers host the Wildcats Saturday at 7 p.m.

