Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing plenty of snow during the first workweek of 2022, today was a nice day, with sunny skies and highs in the low-40s. This was thanks to a high-pressure system bringing stable air to NCWV. Tonight, clouds will push in ahead of a cold front out west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-30s. Overall, it will be a peaceful night. Tomorrow, a cold front pushes in from the west, starting at 6 AM. The rain lasts throughout the morning and afternoon hours, and it goes away after 6 PM. However, any leftover moisture might turn into light snow showers in the mountains, although we won’t see much accumulation. In total, we’ll see at least 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some locations. This, combined with melting snow from the rain, could result in slick roads and other problems, so be careful driving tomorrow. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s. Overall, it will be a rainy day. Come Monday, temperatures start in the teens, which could mean that some roads refreeze. So be careful when driving on Monday morning. By the afternoon, temperatures rise into the upper-20s, with light winds and partly sunny skies. Overall, Monday will be chilly but nice. Afterwards, the rest of the week will be mild, with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s and partly sunny skies. It won’t be until next Saturday that a low-pressure system brings rain into the region. In short, after seeing rain tomorrow, expect next week to be mostly quiet and seasonable.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few light showers pushing in overnight. Most of the rain comes in tomorrow morning, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the Low: 32.

Tomorrow: A few light showers before tomorrow morning, but most of the rain comes after 6 AM. The steady rain lasts throughout the morning and afternoon, lasting until the early-evening hours. We’ll likely see about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas, which combined with melting snow could lead to slick road conditions in some areas. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with SW winds of 10-15 mph and highs in the mid-40s. High: 44.

Monday: We start with lows in the teens during the morning hours, which could refreeze some roads. By the afternoon, we warm up into the upper-20s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Overall, expect a cold afternoon. High: 28.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so we will see more sunshine than the past few days. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, a chilly but calm afternoon. High: 28.

