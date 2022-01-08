Upshur County Relay for Life kicks off fundraising season.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Relay for Life kicked off their 2022 season with a lap at Jawbone Park.

Chairperson for the group Robin Oldaker said this was the yearly send-off for the fundraising season.

The 2022 event was on July 16. She added the group hoped to go back to their Pre-Covid-19 routine for the walk.

“We are taking this first step today because we are not stopping fighting cancer. That’s our whole goal with relay is to keep going, even though it’s cold here. We’re coming out, and we’re ready,” Oldaker said.

She added that multiple different fundraisers would be held throughout the year to prepare for the big event.

